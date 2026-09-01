'People like Govindan have demonstrated what amounts to complete betrayal': Pinarayi Vijayan

KANNUR: Leader of Opposition Pinarayi Vijayan has said the CPM must be protected and strengthened in the face of what he described as intensified attacks on the party and the LDF at both the state and central levels.

Inaugurating a mass rally organised by the CPM in Taliparamba, Pinarayi alleged that right-wing forces had long sought to weaken the CPM and urged party workers not to take any position that could undermine the party, but to stand firmly with it.

Referring to the stance of Taliparamba MLA T K Govindan, Pinarayi said, “People like Govindan have demonstrated what amounts to complete betrayal and a continuing legacy of opportunism. Anyone may sometimes aspire to become a candidate, but that desire should not cross the limits to the extent of attacking one’s own party and the front. History shows that such people have eventually moved backwards.”

He said a small number of people had been influenced by the extensive campaign and subsequently taken a stand against the LDF.