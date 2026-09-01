SIT to probe allegations over proposal to bring Messi and team to Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan has directed the home department to constitute a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the allegations surrounding the failed proposal to bring Argentine footballer Lionel Messi and his team to Kerala. The decision followed a review of reports filed by the GST and sports departments.

The home department is yet to announce the composition of the SIT, but sources said officers from the vigilance and anti-corruption bureau, crime branch and local police will be a part of it.

Messi row: Spl probe team unlikely to look into foreign currency exchange

The SIT of the GST department had reported irregularities in inward and outward fund flows in the bank accounts of a private broadcasting company, the event’s sponsor. It had also raised doubts about the source of funds running to about Rs 200 crore received from two financial institutions.

The department had flagged that IGST liability, which comes to the tune of Rs 22.68 crore, remained unpaid. The sponsor had transferred Rs 126 crore to an account registered outside India in connection with its unsuccessful bid to bring Messi to Kerala.