64 days on, Vishnu’s disappearance from a trip still shrouded in mystery

PALAKKAD: Sixty-four days have passed since 31-year-old Vishnu, a resident of Thachampara, walked out of a lodge in Kodaikanal and vanished without a trace. Time, however, has stood still for his 60-year-old mother Kunjamma as she waits through days of anguish and nights of uncertainty for her son’s return.

She waited for him to return for Onam. He never came.

Kunjamma is now left with nothing but unanswered questions. “He went to Kodaikanal with just two pairs of clothes and a bag. I just hope that somewhere, somehow, Vishnu is alive and safe,” she told TNIE.

Vishnu, unmarried and a painting worker from a Scheduled Caste community, went missing in Kodaikanal, Tamil Nadu, on June 30 early morning after travelling there with a group of five other friends from his village.

“I last saw him around 5.30am on June 30. But I slept again and when I woke up after two hours, he was nowhere to be found. Vishnu left the room without informing anyone. When he did not return, we searched for an entire day and later lodged a missing-person complaint with the Kodaikanal police,” said Tino Jacob, Vishnu’s childhood friend who was part of the Kodaikanal trip.