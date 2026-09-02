Ajith Kumar’s station assignment withdrawn

Following the controversy, Ravada ordered withdrawal of the fiat. A revised order will be issued. During the DGP/IG conference last November, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had directed that officers at the district-level rank and above with at least 10 years of service should adopt one police station each and implement at least 5% of the meet’s recommendations, in line with the vision of Viksit Bharat-2047.

In Kerala, 58 stations were selected and assigned one officer each. The officers were tasked with transforming public perception of the police, particularly among the youth by enhancing professionalism, sensitivity and responsiveness in addition to promoting awareness of new criminal laws.

Keralam list

58 police stations assigned to four DGPs, 12 ADGPs, 12 IGs, 11 DIGs and 10 SPs (one each)

Among DGPs, Yogesh Guptha was given charge of Thampanoor station, Manoj Abraham of Vattiyoorkavu, S Suresh of Kilimanoor and Sreejith S of Thumba.