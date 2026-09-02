Bomb-sniffing, math-solving Kollam K9, Arjun, turns 10

KOLLAM: He can sniff out explosives and, surprisingly, answer simple mathematical questions by barking. Arjun, the labrador with Kollam Rural police’s first K9 squad, turned 10 on Tuesday.

The police dog, officially named Blackie and identified as Dog No 284, celebrated his birthday at the Kollam Rural SP’s office in Kottarakkara.

The K9 squad was formed on September 1, 2016, when Arjun was just two-and-a-half months old. He was subsequently sent for specialised training along with handlers and underwent a seven-month explosive detection course at the National Training Centre for Dogs of the Indo-Tibetan Border Police, along with a Special Protection Group (SPG) batch.

After successfully completing training, Arjun was placed on security detail during the visits of VVIPs, including the prime minister and the president.

“His record includes detecting a gelatin stick from a field within Pathanapuram police station limits, a bullet in Kulathupuzha and a country-made bomb under Eroor police station limits,” said Shaji Sugunan, Kollam Rural SP.