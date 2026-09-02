Brothel patrons not immune from criminal liability, says Kerala HC

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court has held that brothel customers can also be prosecuted under provisions of the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956. The division bench considered the issue after HC single judges in two separate cases expressed divergent views in this regard.

While one judge held that engaging in sexual activity in a brothel does not constitute an offence, another ruled that a client who visits a brothel to engage in sexual activity is also covered under provisions of the act.​

The bench observed that establishment of a brothel is in itself an unlawful commercial venture intended to solicit persons willing to purchase sexual services. The very existence of such an establishment is dependent upon those who respond to that solicitation.

A customer, by voluntarily entering a brothel and availing himself or herself of the services of a sex worker for consideration, becomes an active participant in the commercial transaction, it ruled, adding that the commercial exploitation sought to be prohibited by the legislation is therefore sustained not merely by the brothel keeper, but also by those who knowingly patronise the establishment.

“In such circumstances, we find no justification to immunise one of the essential participants in the prohibited activity from criminal liability, if the statutory provisions, properly construed, bring such conduct within their ambit,” it held.

The bench observed that the activities carried on in a brothel constitute commercial sexual exploitation. Such exploitation is sustained by two indispensable components, namely, the organiser who facilitates and profits from the activity, and the person who avails the services for consideration.