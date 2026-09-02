Congress mulls woman for KPCC working president post

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: After years of balancing factional, regional and community equations in its organisational appointments, the Congress in Keralam is now weighing a new equation: gender. For the first time, the Congress is considering a woman for one of the key posts of KPCC working president as the party prepares for an organisational reshuffle.

According to party sources, Jebi Mather, the Kerala Pradesh Mahila Congress president, is emerging as a frontrunner for the post. Her elevation, if it happens, would mark a significant shift in the party, where key posts were handled by men.

The move comes as there are multiple vacancies in the leadership currently. A P Anilkumar and P C Vishnunadh, both working presidents, have moved into the V D Satheesan cabinet, necessitating a replacement, while KPCC president Sunny Joseph too has become a minister. The party is expected to finalise the new working presidents only after it names a new KPCC president.

According to sources, balancing the community and regional equation is important in the appointment of the working president post, and if a woman makes it to the post, the party may have to redraw its existing caste and community balance.

The working president’s post was created in 2018 as a balancing mechanism, with factional, regional and community considerations playing a key role. K Sudhakaran, M I Shanavas and Kodikunnil Suresh were appointed as the first working presidents. Shanimol Osman, now the Deputy Speaker, was also considered for the post then but did not make it to the final three. Eight years later, the gender question appears to have gained fresh traction.

“Not just Congress, all political parties in the state should bring women to the top positions. Earlier, Congress had female leaders at the national level,” said J Prabhash, a political observer.