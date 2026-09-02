Couple running eatery in Kerala's Kollam assaulted by gang following row over delay in serving dosa

KOLLAM: The Sooranad police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a couple running a small eatery at Koyikkal market, over delay in serving dosa. The gang of three also vandalised the shop.

Police arrested two persons following a complaint lodged by the shopkeeper. The arrested have been identified as Aji, 46, and Rameshan, 44, both residents of Sooranad South.

One accused is absconding.

According to the complaint, when Manaf and his wife Seenath, who run the eatery, were serving customers, the accused arrived at the shop and asked for dosa. As another customer who had arrived earlier was served first, the trio questioned the delay, leading to an argument and scuffle.

The accused allegedly became violent and smashed the glass panes of the cupboards and damaged equipment and other materials in the shop. The police reached the spot after being alerted about the incident.

Subsequently,police launched a hunt for the accused and arrested Rameshan from Kayamkulam railway station.

Aji, who suffered head injury and also injuries to his hand during the melee, was also arrested later.

The complaint alleges that he fell after police pushed him during the scuffle. The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he fell during the altercation.

Police are on the lookout for the third accused. The investigation is ongoing.