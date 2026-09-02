First export ship MSC Beryl sets sail for Spain from Vizhinjam seaport

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a historic milestone for Vizhinjam International Seaport, the MSC Beryl has departed for Valencia, Spain, becoming the first-ever export vessel to set sail from the port.

The 366-m container vessel loaded the port’s inaugural shipment of eight export containers before embarking on its transoceanic voyage. Deployed on MSC’s mainline Himalaya Express service, a critical loop directly connecting the Indian subcontinent with Mediterranean and European trade hubs, the vessel is scheduled to berth at the Port of Valencia in approximately 20 days.

The containers mostly consisted of processed food, vegetables and clay. As full-fledged EXIM (Export-Import) operations ramp up, Vizhinjam’s infrastructure is designated to process a wide range of regional commodities, moving beyond processed foods.