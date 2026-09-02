Former Kozhikode DCC President M Veerankutty dies at 85

KOZHIKODE: Veteran Congress leader and former Kozhikode District Congress Committee (DCC) president Adv. M. Veerankutty, who served as the first chairman of the Kerala State Minority Commission, died on Wednesday at the age of 85.

His death marks the passing of a prominent figure who played a significant role in strengthening the Congress organisation in Kozhikode and worked extensively for the welfare and rights of minority communities.

Veerankutty was a familiar and influential presence in Kozhikode's Congress politics for several decades. He was closely involved in the party's organisational activities in the district and held several important positions during his political career.

He served as Kozhikode DCC president after Adv. P. Sankaran, and was credited with playing an important role in building and consolidating the Congress organisation in the district.

Earlier, when Mullappally Ramachandran was the state president of the Youth Congress, Veerankutty served as the Kozhikode district president of the Youth Congress.