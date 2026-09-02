IUML defends Kanthapuram’s remarks as ‘scholarly expression’

KOZHIKODE: Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, under fire over his remarks on women’s presence in public spaces, found an unlikely political backer on Tuesday. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), normally a bitter political rival of the Kanthapuram faction, rallied behind the Sunni leader, putting it at odds with critics of his remarks, including Congress leaders and ministers.
IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal described Kanthapuram’s remarks as a “scholarly expression” and declined to directly criticise the cleric. Responding to questions from mediapersons, Thangal said he did not wish to elaborate on Kanthapuram’s statement. “It was a scholarly expression.
Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. They are scholars and I am not going to comment on that,” he said. When asked whether such a position was appropriate in the present-day social context, Thangal suggested that Kanthapuram may have been expressing concern over the safety of women.
“I believe what he intended to say was that women are being hunted in the present situation. He may have made the remark with that concern in mind. There should be some restraint in such matters,” he said. “Perhaps he was referring to the broader social situation and was expressing his opinion in that context. His intention may have been to speak for the safety and protection of women,” he said.
Asked specifically about the argument that women should remain in purdah and avoid public spaces, he maintained that individuals could hold differing views on social questions.
‘IUML’s approach reflects party’s new line on unity of Muslim community’
“Everyone in society will have their own opinions. What we can do is work together on issues that concern society as a whole,” he said.
It may be recalled that many Congress leaders, including KPCC president Sunny Joseph and ministers Bindhu Krishna and Roji M John, had criticised Kanthapuram for the remarks. While the Congress leaders assert that the Sunni cleric’s remarks on women are not in consonance with the Constitutional values, IUML chose to soft-pedal it as the opinion of a religious scholar.
Political observers feel that the IUML’s approach to Kanthapuram reflects the new line adopted by the party on the unity of the Muslim community. The party has been trying to present itself as the common platform of all Muslim groups.
The IUML could fetch a brilliant victory in the assembly elections mainly because of the consolidation of Muslim votes in its favour. It seems that the Muslim League does not want to create a division in the community by antagonising the powerful Kanthapuram group of Sunnis, they said.
Adverse reactions from CPM leaders on Kanthapuram’s remarks have alienated a large chunk of his supporters from the party and the IUML hopes that the party can utilise the political opportunity, the political observers said.
Moreover, the rival group of Sunnis which is traditionally loyal to the IUML, too hold similar views on women’s entry into public life. Opposing Kanthapuram at this juncture would mean that the IUML is against the Sunni ideology. Already there are allegations that IUML gave more visibility to women leaders in the party in recent tines because the party is heavily influenced by the Mujahids or Salafis, who are in favour of women’s participation in public life, they added.
Difference of opinion
Several Muslim political organisations that have stood with the CPM through thick and thin are at odds with the party over its objections to Kanthapuram’s controversial remarks.