IUML defends Kanthapuram’s remarks as ‘scholarly expression’

KOZHIKODE: Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musaliyar, under fire over his remarks on women’s presence in public spaces, found an unlikely political backer on Tuesday. The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), normally a bitter political rival of the Kanthapuram faction, rallied behind the Sunni leader, putting it at odds with critics of his remarks, including Congress leaders and ministers.

IUML state president Panakkad Sayyid Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal described Kanthapuram’s remarks as a “scholarly expression” and declined to directly criticise the cleric. Responding to questions from mediapersons, Thangal said he did not wish to elaborate on Kanthapuram’s statement. “It was a scholarly expression.

Beyond that, I have nothing more to say. They are scholars and I am not going to comment on that,” he said. When asked whether such a position was appropriate in the present-day social context, Thangal suggested that Kanthapuram may have been expressing concern over the safety of women.

“I believe what he intended to say was that women are being hunted in the present situation. He may have made the remark with that concern in mind. There should be some restraint in such matters,” he said. “Perhaps he was referring to the broader social situation and was expressing his opinion in that context. His intention may have been to speak for the safety and protection of women,” he said.

Asked specifically about the argument that women should remain in purdah and avoid public spaces, he maintained that individuals could hold differing views on social questions.