Kerala NSS volunteers take ‘Freedom from Lifestyle Diseases’ campaign to 200 homes

THIRUVANATHAPURAM: The fight against lifestyle diseases can begin with something as simple as a conversation at home. At a government school in the state capital, National Service Scheme (NSS) volunteers are taking that conversation from one household to another.

As part of a year-long 'Freedom from Lifestyle Diseases' campaign launched on Independence Day, the NSS volunteers of Government VHSS, Vithura, have taken on a new role as Health Ambassadors, carrying the message of healthier living into the community.

Diabetes, hypertension, obesity and fatty liver may sound like medical terms, but they are increasingly becoming part of everyday family conversations. The students hope to change that conversation by making prevention simpler, more practical and easier to adopt.

"The first phase of the campaign has already reached 200 households, including the homes of the student volunteers themselves. Instead of complicated health advice, the students are focusing on two things that are part of everyone's daily routine - what we eat and how much we move," said Arun VP, NSS programme officer.

The students have also come up with a simple idea named 'Magic Plate'. Using the concept of a balanced plate, they explain to families how small changes in food choices and eating habits can make a difference to their health. The students have taken the idea from their training straight into homes, turning a lesson on nutrition into practical advice for families.