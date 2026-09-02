Kozhikode Abubacker, ‘Sultan of Melodies’ who made mappilapattu timeless

KOZHIKODE: Celebrated mappilapattu composer, tabla player and one of the most enduring voices of Malabar music, Kozhikode Abubacker died at his residence at Areekad Ullisherikkunnu in Kozhikode around midnight on Monday. He was 80.

Popularly known as Avukka, he gave Malayalam music more than 3,000 memorable melodies. His death marks the end of an era in mappilappattu, to which he brought melodies that were rooted in Malabar’s musical culture while also remaining accessible and popular with audiences beyond the region.

For Abubacker, who had been under treatment for nearly two months after suffering a stroke, music remained his companion until the end. Even two days before he became bedridden, he was sitting on the verandah of his home, doing what he loved – composing a new melody.

Abubacker’s entry into the world of music happened almost by accident. It was his schoolmate, legendary actor Mamukkoya, who first brought his singing talent to a teacher’s attention. At the teacher’s request, the young Abubacker sang in front of his classmates.

Among those who happened to hear the performance was T Usman, a tabla player closely associated with legendary composer M S Baburaj and one of Baburaj’s favourite percussionists. Through Usman, Abubacker found an opportunity to join Baburaj’s troupe. The chance encounter opened the door to a professional musical career spanning decades.