KSEB plans to open 200 fast EV charging stations within a year

“By building India’s first state-led electric truck corridor along NH 66, Keralam is showing how a state utility can move ahead of the curve to make freight electrification practical and grid-ready,” Rajan said. “It is a fact that electric trucks have not become popular in the country, but studies show that more cargo movers will shift to e-trucks in future,” he told TNIE.

“The KSEB has also invited a tender for the installation of 207 fast-charging stations around the state. The process will be finalised within two months. By delivering a full charge in just 20 minutes, these stations will prove handy for electric cars. We plan to provide amenities such as coffee shops and children’s play areas around the stations,” Rajan added.

The Union government has allocated Rs 2,000 crore under the PM E-Drive scheme to establish around 72,000 EV charging stations nationwide.