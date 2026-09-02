Nurse-led care at Kerala’s Sree Chitra slashes heart failure deaths by 22% in landmark TIME-HF trial

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a breakthrough that rivals the impact of a blockbuster drug, researchers at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram have unlocked a solution to one of healthcare’s deadliest challenges: heart failure, which had a mortality rate of 86% in the past decade.

In the landmark TIME-HF trial, researchers proved that heart failure patients connected to trained nurses via a mobile application achieved a 22% reduction in mortality over two years.

By elevating the nurse from a support role to the central coordinator of therapy, the trial achieved what traditional physician-only models consistently fail to do: keep more patients alive and out of the hospital.

“The effect of this model in reducing mortality is the same as that of a new blockbuster drug, even though we focused on low-cost, process-related changes,” said Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, lead author of the study and an additional professor at SCTIMST.

He presented the findings at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026 in Munich on August 30. The trial was conducted across 22 hospitals — primarily in Kerala, with additional centres in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle cannot pump blood efficiently. Long considered an end-stage disease, two-thirds of patients die within five years of diagnosis, according to the Trivandrum Heart Failure Registry. Nationwide data from the National Heart Failure Registry (NHFR) paints an equally grim picture, showing that one in seven patients dies within the first 90 days of follow-up.