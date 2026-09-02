Nurse-led care at Sree Chitra slashes heart failure deaths

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: In a breakthrough that rivals the impact of a blockbuster drug, researchers at the Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology (SCTIMST) in Thiruvananthapuram have unlocked a solution to one of healthcare’s deadliest challenges: heart failure, which had a mortality rate of 86% in the past decade.
In the landmark TIME-HF trial, researchers proved that heart failure patients connected to trained nurses via a mobile application achieved a 22% reduction in mortality over two years.
By elevating the nurse from a support role to the central coordinator of therapy, the trial achieved what traditional physician-only models consistently fail to do: keep more patients alive and out of the hospital.
“The effect of this model in reducing mortality is the same as that of a new blockbuster drug, even though we focused on low-cost, process-related changes,” said Dr Jeemon Panniyammakal, lead author of the study and an additional professor at SCTIMST.
He presented the findings at the European Society of Cardiology (ESC) Congress 2026 in Munich on August 30. The trial was conducted across 22 hospitals — primarily in Kerala, with additional centres in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
Heart failure occurs when the heart muscle cannot pump blood efficiently. Long considered an end-stage disease, two-thirds of patients die within five years of diagnosis, according to the Trivandrum Heart Failure Registry. Nationwide data from the National Heart Failure Registry (NHFR) paints an equally grim picture, showing that one in seven patients dies within the first 90 days of follow-up.
“Patients get a maximum of five minutes with a cardiologist once every three to six months. That is simply insufficient for people managing multiple complex symptoms,” Dr Jeemon explained. The TIME-HF trial proved that a nurse-coordinated model, supercharged by mobile health (mHealth) technology, bridges this lethal care gap. At the centre of the system is a mobile app that serves as a “digital bridge”.
Patients log daily health updates and warning signs in real-time, enabling nurses to make immediate clinical adjustments, track medication compliance, and address mental health challenges — a key factor, as strict adherence to guideline-directed medical therapies is directly linked to lower mortality. Addressing potential technology barriers, Dr Jeemon noted that smartphone access was rarely an issue, even among older demographics. Out of nearly 2,000 screened individuals, only 67 were excluded for lacking a smartphone.
“Others learnt how to use the app within three to four months and began updating their health data regularly,” he said. The mean age of participants was 62 years, 32% were women, and 57% lived in rural areas. The success of TIME-HF proves that healthcare systems can dramatically improve survival rates without expensive new molecules, offering a scalable blueprint for chronic disease management worldwide.
The Heart Failure Crisis
Global scale: 64 million people affected worldwide
India’s burden: 5.6 million total cases | 1.4 million new cases every year
Survival Odds Under Conventional Care
First 90 Days: 14% (1 in 7) mortality (National Heart Failure Registry)
1 Year: 18% mortality (National Heart Failure Registry)
5 Years: 66% mortality (Trivandrum Heart Failure Registry)
10 Years: 86% mortality (Trivandrum Heart Failure Registry)
The TIME-HF Breakthrough
22% reduction in mortality using nurse-led, app-assisted care across 22 hospitals
The trial: A cluster-randomised trial evaluating 1,507 adults across 22 medical centres
Demographics
57% of patients live in rural areas
32% of participants are women
62 years is the average patient age
The Collaborative Intervention
Trained nurses: Work hand-in-hand with physicians to deliver personalised, integrated care
Mobile health app: Facilitates real-time patient communication, data collection and early warning symptom logging
Counselling: Nurses provide structured education on lifestyle, self-care, and medication adherence