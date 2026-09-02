Pala MLA Mani C Kappan gets 1-year jail, fined Rs 5.3 crore in cheque bounce case

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: A Mumbai court on Tuesday sentenced UDF MLA Mani C Kappan to one-year imprisonment in a cheque bounce case. The Borivali Magistrate Court also imposed on the Pala MLA a fine of Rs 5.30 crore, to be paid with interest within a month.

The verdict comes at a time when the UDF has been considering Kappan for key positions including cabinet posts. However, since the punishment is one-year imprisonment, Kappan will not be disqualified as MLA.

The court found Kappan guilty in four cases, including the one registered on the complaint filed by Mumbai-based Keralite businessman Dinesh Menon, accusing Kappan of siphoning off Rs 3.25 crore after promising to arrange shares of Kannur International Airport Ltd (KIAL).