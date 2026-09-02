Sanskrit University suspends 16 students over alleged attack on vice-chancellor in Kerala

KOCHI: The syndicate of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit in Kalady on Tuesday suspended 16 students for allegedly attacking the vice-chancellor and its members earlier this month. The September 1 order, issued following a syndicate meeting on August 22, also announced the appointment of a five-member investigation committee to probe into the circumstances behind the August 13 incident.

Students under the aegis of SFI have been protesting at the university for around 29 days.

Vice-Chancellor Ciza Thomas had alleged that on August 13, the protesting students hit her on her head and pulled her hair while she was leaving the university after the syndicate meeting.

The syndicate order said such incidents seriously affect the academic environment, discipline and smooth functioning of the university and cannot be accepted.

“The syndicate decided to take immediate action to suspend the 16 students, who were initially found to be involved in the incident, until the investigation is completed,” said the order. The syndicate assigned Ciza to take further steps and implement the decision.