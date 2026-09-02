Siblings, friend assaulted after chasing car that hit their vehicle in Kollam

KOLLAM: Siblings Sreenath and Ramya and their friend were allegedly assaulted by a group of drunken men after they intercepted a car that had rammed into their vehicle and attempted to flee in Kottarakkara on Tuesday night.

The injured hailed from Oyoor. They were returning home from work when a car coming from the opposite direction collided with their vehicle.

According to the victims, the car did not stop after the collision, prompting them to chase and force it to halt. Soon after the vehicle was stopped, the occupants allegedly attacked the trio.

Sreenath, Ramya and their friend sustained injuries in the assault and sought treatment at the Kottarakkara Taluk Hospital.

The victims told police that the attackers appeared to be under the influence of alcohol. Following the incident, residents intervened, caught three members of the group and handed them over to the Kottarakkara police.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.