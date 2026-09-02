Two arrested for assaulting eatery couple in Kerala over delay in serving dosa

KOLLAM: The Sooranad police on Tuesday arrested two persons for allegedly assaulting a couple running a small eatery at Koyikkal market over a delay in serving dosa. The trio also vandalised the shop.

The police arrested the two persons following a complaint lodged by the shopkeeper. The arrested have been identified as Aji, 46, and Rameshan, 44, both residents of Sooranad South.

One accused is absconding.

According to the complaint, when Manaf and his wife, Seenath, who run the eatery, were serving customers, the accused arrived at the shop and ordered dosa. As another customer who had arrived earlier was served first, the trio questioned the delay, leading to an argument and a scuffle.

The accused allegedly became violent and smashed the glass panes of the cupboards and damaged equipment and other items in the shop. The police reached the spot after being alerted about the incident.

Subsequently, the police launched a hunt for the accused and arrested Rameshan from Kayamkulam railway station.

Aji, who suffered a head injury and injuries to his hand during the melee, was also arrested later.

The complaint alleges that he fell after the police pushed him during the scuffle. The police denied the allegation, maintaining that he fell during the altercation.

The police are on the lookout for the third accused. The investigation is ongoing.