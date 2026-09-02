Vigilance conducts surprise check at Kerala Bank HQ

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau conducted a surprise inspection at the Kerala Bank headquarters on Tuesday, over the allegations of discrepancies in CCTV camera purchase tender proceedings.

The inspection, which began by Tuesday afternoon, continued till night. While Cooperation Minister M Liju said that the move is a normal action when complaints arise, bank officials said that no purchase order has been issued for any dealers.

Vigilance sources said allegations were raised against the bank over its tender proceedings initiated to purchase CCTV cameras and burglar alarms for over 300 branches in the state.

The officials are looking for possible corruption practices and procedural violations in giving a tender in favour of any particular firm. However, sources said that the Special Investigation Unit is verifying the documents; a final say on this can be confirmed only afterwards.