White froth in Periyar raises fresh pollution worries; PCB vows action

KOCHI: White froth that was detected in the Periyar at Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge on Tuesday morning has raised further questions about the level of pollutants in the river’s waters. On noticing the foam, local residents notified the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. KSPCB officials arrived at the site and collected samples that have been sent for testing.
A similar occurrence was reported on August 22, said Shibu Manuel, member of the Green Action Force. “However, once the shutters are opened, the evidence related to the pollution vanishes. Today was no different. The PCB officials collected samples. Since the entire stretch has a large number of bone-meal and chicken-waste rendering factories, it is not surprising that effluents could have been dumped into the river,” he said.
“PCB officials have been collecting random samples. We hope the test results will help identify the reason behind the froth and discolouration of the water,” said A D Sujil, former chairperson of Eloor municipality.
Reacting to the frequent appearance of froth and discolouration of Periyar water along the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt, KSPCB chairperson Sreekala S said the board has been monitoring the quality of river water. “We will initiate action against those responsible once the test results of the collected samples emerge. The chemical analysis will help us zero in on the factory that might have dumped effluents in the river,” she told TNIE.
Questions over ETA of ETP
Even as the Periyar, a drinking water source for millions of residents of Kochi and suburbs, continues to bear the brunt of untreated effluents being illegally dumped in it, procedures associated with the setting up of an effluent treatment plant (ETP) near Kuzhikandam Thodu (a tributary of the river in Eloor) seem to be moving forward. The plant was proposed to deal with waste discharged from industries and Aluva market. Recently, the Kerala High Court expressed dissatisfaction with PCB’s timeline for setting up the ETP.
According to Sreekala, things are moving forward. “The process associated with selection of a project management consultant (PMC) has been completed. Now, the next step involves tender notification. And steps in this regard have also been initiated,” she said. As per the proposed timeline submitted by the PCB, the construction of the ETP would begin by August 2027.
Meanwhile, the PCB has issued notices to around 20 industries operating in the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt for violation of air pollution norms. According to the chairperson, the notices were issued on Tuesday after the PCB found that these industries had been lax in air stack maintenance.
“The people’s representatives had complained about foul smell in the area during a recent meeting of stakeholders. After receiving the complaint, an inspection revealed that these industries had indeed not carried out the routine maintenance works on their air stacks.
This resulted in the foul smell and the resultant air pollution. Notices have been issued to the units directing them to carry out maintenance work on the air stacks. If the industries fail to carry out the directive, closure notices will be issued,” Sreekala said.