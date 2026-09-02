White froth in Periyar raises fresh pollution worries; PCB vows action

KOCHI: White froth that was detected in the Periyar at Pathalam regulator-cum-bridge on Tuesday morning has raised further questions about the level of pollutants in the river’s waters. On noticing the foam, local residents notified the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. KSPCB officials arrived at the site and collected samples that have been sent for testing.

A similar occurrence was reported on August 22, said Shibu Manuel, member of the Green Action Force. “However, once the shutters are opened, the evidence related to the pollution vanishes. Today was no different. The PCB officials collected samples. Since the entire stretch has a large number of bone-meal and chicken-waste rendering factories, it is not surprising that effluents could have been dumped into the river,” he said.

“PCB officials have been collecting random samples. We hope the test results will help identify the reason behind the froth and discolouration of the water,” said A D Sujil, former chairperson of Eloor municipality.

Reacting to the frequent appearance of froth and discolouration of Periyar water along the Eloor-Edayar industrial belt, KSPCB chairperson Sreekala S said the board has been monitoring the quality of river water. “We will initiate action against those responsible once the test results of the collected samples emerge. The chemical analysis will help us zero in on the factory that might have dumped effluents in the river,” she told TNIE.