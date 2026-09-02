With moorings in local art, Alappuzha’s Amritha reaches out to find her true colours

KOCHI: A young artist from Chennithala, Alappuzha, who migrated to the United Kingdom to pursue her higher studies has won accolades at the British Council’s Study UK Creative Connections 2026 exhibition that concluded in New Delhi recently.

During her postgraduate course in contemporary art practice at De Montfort University in Leicester, Amritha Jalaja Devi was able to develop a unique style of painting by incorporating her home state’s traditional art with British portraiture.

The 26-year-old’s ‘Shared Silence,’ chosen for the international exhibition, brings together creative work connected with her UK education and cross-cultural exchange. The acrylic artwork on canvas, created in 2024, shares the depth of human relationship. The British Council also published a profile highlighting Amritha’s work and the experiences that have shaped her artistic practice.

“My work explores how the body holds emotion through posture and stillness rather than overt action. I focus on restrained gestures such as relaxed hands, tilted heads, and resting bodies to convey themes of mental wellbeing, solitude, care and resilience. Figures are frequently placed within domestic or familiar environments, allowing space and setting to support the emotional narrative,” says Amritha.

“The Delhi exhibition was a really good experience. I was very happy and the response was positive. It was a valuable opportunity to present my work and connect with people from different creative backgrounds,” the alumna of Mavelikkara Raja Ravi Varma College of Fine Arts told TNIE.