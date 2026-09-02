Youth rams two DANSAF officers with car, held

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Two District Anti-Narcotics Special Action Force (DANSAF) officers were attacked by a youngster in a car at Shankhumukham Road on Tuesday evening.

The accused, Tommy Fernandez, 36, was arrested by the Valiyathura police later that day. The officers, Rojin and Vineeth, who had come to that area as part of Operation Toofan, have fractures and other injuries on their bodies.

The incident took place around 5 pm, when the officers had come there as part of another unrelated issue. The team had nabbed another youngster, Sharun alias Jagan, 27, with over 14 g of MDMA near Poojappura, and were trying to trace the customers of the latter.

While the officers were proceeding on their motorbike, the accused Tommy hit the duo with his car at the Shankhumukham-Airport Road here. Upon knowing that they were police officers, he fled the scene, but was later caught by the Valiyathura police. Officials added that they are unaware if the accused hit them intentionally or not.