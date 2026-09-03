Jiffiri Thangal defends Kanthapuram's remark

KOCHI: Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama president Syed Muhammad Jiffiri Muthukoya Thangal has defended Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar amid criticism of his remarks on women’s presence in public life.

Addressing a function in Kochi, Thangal said everyone had the right to speak about religion.

“Those who agree can accept it and others can reject it. There is no need to insult anyone by saying such views are no longer relevant,” he said.

Apparently referring to Chief Minister V D Satheesan’s criticism of Kanthapuram, Thangal said those holding responsible positions should not respond in such a manner.

“Every religion has its own principles. No one has the right to say they should be corrected. There is no need to belittle those who speak about their religion,” he said.