Kerala has not borrowed money beyond its prescribed limit, says Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government has not borrowed money beyond the prescribed limits and it is the limit that has been reduced.
“It was the previous LDF government that borrowed beyond the limit. The debt incurred through KIIFB was `38,000 crore. The previous government got `55,000 crore as revenue deficit grant sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission. The 16th commission said it will not allocate revenue deficit grant. We are facing a shortfall of `20,000 crore in central funds compared to the projections made by the previous finance minister,” he said.
Satheesan said while borrowing limit, which was 3.5% for the previous government, had been reduced to 3% now. “How can anyone claim we borrowed beyond the limit? A significant portion of the expenditure during the Onam season went towards clearing arrears incurred by the previous government,” he said. “We are also repaying the debt incurred by the previous government. We cannot borrow beyond the limit. In fact, the limit has been reduced,” he added.
Regarding the rendering of Vande Mataram during the valedictory ceremony of Onam celebrations, , Satheesan said the full version was rendered as per the Central government protocol. He also added that protocol will be followed for events attended by the President, vice-president and prime minister.
Responding to queries on IUML indirectly sending feelers to the CPI in the wake of the CPM-CPI tussle over the deputy leader of opposition post, Satheesan said neither the Muslim League nor the Congress discussed about inviting the CPI to the UDF.
In view of the increasing number of cases under Operation Toofan, the cabinet also decided to establish three new NDPS courts in Palakkad, Thrissur, and Manjeri for the speedy trial of offenses.
The chief minister also announced the decision to extend the validity of 18 PSC rank lists for teacher appointments by six months, covering rank lists under the general education department, from primary teacher posts to HSST posts. The extension will apply to lists expiring between September and November this year. “Due to several reasons, including the census, BLO responsibilities, transfers, the vacancies were not identified and reported on time. Thus, the opportunities for the job aspirants were reduced. Therefore, we have decided to extend the validity of by six months,” he said.
CM rejects SFI's police brutality charge
T’Puram: The chief minister has rejected allegations that the police assaulted SFI activists during Tuesday’s clash at Kerala University, alleging that the student outfit was deliberately used by the CPM and LDF to divert attention from their political troubles. Satheesan said a police report stated the injuries were caused when the protesters hit against the barricade. He also accused the LDF of using students to cover up their political troubles.
Keralam seeks reduction of ESA to 8,590 SQKM
T’Puram: Sticking to the demand put forth by the previous LDF government, Keralam has sought to cut down the Ecologically Sensitive Area (ESA) in the state to 8,590 sq km from 9,993.7 sq km, as proposed by the Union Environment Ministry’s recent draft notification for the Western Ghats. Similarly, the state wants ESA villages to be limited to 98, instead of the proposed 131. Satheesan said the state has conveyed its position to Centre.