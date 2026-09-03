Kerala has not borrowed money beyond its prescribed limit, says Satheesan

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister V D Satheesan on Wednesday said the state government has not borrowed money beyond the prescribed limits and it is the limit that has been reduced.

“It was the previous LDF government that borrowed beyond the limit. The debt incurred through KIIFB was `38,000 crore. The previous government got `55,000 crore as revenue deficit grant sanctioned by the 15th Finance Commission. The 16th commission said it will not allocate revenue deficit grant. We are facing a shortfall of `20,000 crore in central funds compared to the projections made by the previous finance minister,” he said.

Satheesan said while borrowing limit, which was 3.5% for the previous government, had been reduced to 3% now. “How can anyone claim we borrowed beyond the limit? A significant portion of the expenditure during the Onam season went towards clearing arrears incurred by the previous government,” he said. “We are also repaying the debt incurred by the previous government. We cannot borrow beyond the limit. In fact, the limit has been reduced,” he added.

Regarding the rendering of Vande Mataram during the valedictory ceremony of Onam celebrations, , Satheesan said the full version was rendered as per the Central government protocol. He also added that protocol will be followed for events attended by the President, vice-president and prime minister.

Responding to queries on IUML indirectly sending feelers to the CPI in the wake of the CPM-CPI tussle over the deputy leader of opposition post, Satheesan said neither the Muslim League nor the Congress discussed about inviting the CPI to the UDF.

In view of the increasing number of cases under Operation Toofan, the cabinet also decided to establish three new NDPS courts in Palakkad, Thrissur, and Manjeri for the speedy trial of offenses.