Kerala plans Rs 1,040-crore revamp to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shifting to a data-driven and evidence-based management system to address human-wildlife conflicts, a comprehensive action plan drafted by the forests and wildlife department emphasises on both the deployment of new-gen technologies and conventional methods in an upscaled form. The holistic revamp will require Rs 1,040 crore over four years.

Among its recommendations is the formation of assembly constituency-level human-wildlife conflict management committees chaired by the MLA concerned to take necessary action at the ground level.

The draft also proposes tech-enabled conflict mitigation tools through regular drone patrolling, real-time monitoring, AI-based predictive early warning and deterrence systems. It envisages deploying two low-range drones in each landscape for regular patrolling. Dividing the sensitive areas across the state into 14 landscapes, a command and control centre at this level has also been recommended.

The proposal also points out the need to study the impact of climate change on wildlife and to maintain assets brought in as part of addressing these conflicts. The department has also identified eight very high, 14 high and 51 medium human-wildlife conflict LSG units.