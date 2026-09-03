Kerala plans Rs 1,040-crore revamp to tackle human-wildlife conflicts

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Shifting to a data-driven and evidence-based management system to address human-wildlife conflicts, a comprehensive action plan drafted by the forests and wildlife department emphasises on both the deployment of new-gen technologies and conventional methods in an upscaled form. The holistic revamp will require Rs 1,040 crore over four years.
Among its recommendations is the formation of assembly constituency-level human-wildlife conflict management committees chaired by the MLA concerned to take necessary action at the ground level.
The draft also proposes tech-enabled conflict mitigation tools through regular drone patrolling, real-time monitoring, AI-based predictive early warning and deterrence systems. It envisages deploying two low-range drones in each landscape for regular patrolling. Dividing the sensitive areas across the state into 14 landscapes, a command and control centre at this level has also been recommended.
The proposal also points out the need to study the impact of climate change on wildlife and to maintain assets brought in as part of addressing these conflicts. The department has also identified eight very high, 14 high and 51 medium human-wildlife conflict LSG units.
Stating that the undergrowth in abandoned estates serves as a shelter for wild animals near human settlements, especially in regions like Wayanad, the draft plan also flags the unscientific and unauthorised fencing around estates, which blocks traditional wildlife corridors and alters migratory paths of species like elephants.
Speaking about the plan, Forest Minister Shibu Baby John said vista clearance of 10m is also essential to identify any wild animal entering residential areas. “An earlier project aimed to cut down all eucalyptus trees planted inside the forest, but we need more time-bound actions towards this.
The felled trees may be replaced by planting fruit trees, or work on grassland restoration, etc,” he said. The minister also urged the MLAs to contact the forest department on time if they face shortage in shooters to take down wild animals.
Also suggested
25 new Rapid Response Teams
More all-terrain vehicles (ATVs) needed
RRTs modernisation through procurement of night vision cameras, thermal binoculars
AI-based multi-tier smart barrier fences in high-intensity conflict hotspots
Kerala Animal Alert and Vigilance Link – a statewide smart early-warning grid is on the cards