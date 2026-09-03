Kerala records 26 deceased organ donations in eight months, highest in recent years

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Keralam recorded 26 deceased organ donations in the eight months of 2026, its highest in recent years. This is also the second straight year that the state has recorded over 20 deceased organ donations, signalling renewed public confidence in the process.

The latest was on Saturday, August 29, when a 65-year-old man’s organs, kidneys and liver were donated after he was declared brain dead at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram.

Dr Noble Gracious, the executive director of Kerala Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO), attributed the recent rise to multiple factors, including increased public awareness.

“We were able to create awareness among the public. We continue receiving inquiries about donating organs from students and people from across the state,” said Dr Noble Gracious. K-SOTTO is the nodal agency that coordinates organ donations in the state.

He said recent examples of 6-month-old Aalin Sherin, the state’s youngest donor, helped citizens realise that organ donation was a social responsibility. “People realise that organ donation can help several people and their families. Moreover, there is now greater public awareness that deceased organ donation is preferable to living organ donation,” he said.