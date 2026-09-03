Kerala UDF divided over PM SHRI pact as Cabinet panel submits draft report

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The cabinet sub-committee examining Keralam’s participation in the Centre’s PM SHRI scheme has prepared its draft report. However, the move has opened a larger political question within UDF: Who should take ownership of a decision on which the coalition remains divided?

While the Congress high command is understood to be opposed to Keralam signing the PM SHRI agreement, Chief Minister VD Satheesan is in favour of it. However, according to sources, the draft report – prepared by the panel comprising Ministers N Samsudheen (convener), Roji M John, P C Vishnunadh and M Liju and currently with Samsudheen’s office – does not contain any recommendation or conclusion, but only sets out the status quo.

If it signs the deal, the state would get Rs 1,540 crore under Samagra Shiksha Keralam (SSK). A majority of UDF constituents favour a negotiated approach, arguing that Kerala should explore whether the Centre can provide the aid without compromising the state’s rights and autonomy in education.

A section in Congress has also criticised leaving the decision on an issue that carries immense political implications to a sub-committee largely comprising first-time ministers. The concern is, whichever way the committee goes, its members could end up bearing political consequences of a decision that the coalition leadership itself has been reluctant to own.