Kerala yet to tap ‘purple economy’ despite rapidly ageing population

KOCHI: Despite the fast-emerging ‘ageing’ crisis, Keralam is still in the early stages of setting up its ‘purple economy’.

For many patients, the hardest part of being admitted to a hospital is finding someone to be by their side during the length of the treatment. Most of those seeking help are senior citizens living alone and destitute patients who have nobody to accompany them.

According to a recent Reserve Bank of India (RBI) report, Keralam has the highest share of elderly residents in the country. By 2036, nearly one in four people in the state — 22.8% — is projected to be over 60 years of age, compared with the national average of 14.9%.

“While some hospitals have started dedicated wings that provide bystander assistance, some arrange caregivers through agencies,” said a home-care staff member at Aster Medcity, Kochi. “There has been a rise in people seeking these services in recent years. When a patient needs a bystander, we arrange outsourced patient-care assistants. The service costs around `1,290 for 12 hours if provided inside the hospital and `1,550 outside, within a 25km radius,” the staffer added.

VCare Home Nursing in Kochi said people are being trained specifically for the purpose. “Hospitals run courses that extend from one month to 45 days. People generally prefer hospital-arranged caregivers and turn to private agencies if these services are unaffordable. This is now common in cities such as Mumbai and Delhi. As demand grows, hospitals in the state have also initiated bystander assistance,” a representative of VCare Home Nursing said.

V K Rajasekharan, who lives with disability, acknowledges that a bystander has become a necessity in his life as his wife is the only person available to take care of both him and their son with special needs.