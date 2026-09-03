Kuravilangad nuns fighting injustice, one stitch at a time

KOCHI: “We are a collective of survivors of gender-based violence.”

That is how the three nuns, including the survivor in the sexual abuse case against Bishop Franco Mulakkal, who reside at the St Francis Mission Home in Kuravilangad, describe their entrepreneurial initiative Stand By Me.

Theirs is a tale wrought with pain and struggle. A struggle for survival against the barrage of injustices meted out to them. For Sr Ranit, Sr Alphy and Sr Ancitta, Stand By Me is a venture that will ensure financial freedom one stitch at a time.

“It took shape in 2023,” Sr Ranit told TNIE.

Financial independence had become a major casualty of their travails. “We have taken up needle and thread to reclaim our financial freedom,” she said.

While the church to which they had pledged their lives isolated them, cutting off their means to support them one by one, support came in the form of well-wishers, she said.

“While the case was being fought in the court, though we were isolated, the church had been providing us food, medicines and other necessities. We thought that would continue. The feeling was, ‘They have isolated us, but they won’t cut us of completely. We have lived and worked for the church for 25 years. Will they do that?’ We thought they wouldn’t, but they did!” Sr Ranit said.

That got the nuns thinking about finding means to earn a livelihood. “For how long could we depend on others? We couldn’t. That’s when some well-wishers, especially women, suggested embroidering handkerchiefs. So we started making handkerchiefs. Those who received them were impressed. Next, they approached us with an order to sew bags. They wanted 10 to 20 bags. They designed it for us, and we made it. Then came an offer to screen print the bags,” she said.