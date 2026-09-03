National power deficit triggers peak-hour regulations in Kerala

KOCHI: Keralam may witness outages at nights this week as the national grid has reported a sharp decline in power availability even as consumption in the state saw a gradual increase due to hot and humid conditions.

In a statement on Wednesday evening, the KSEB said power regulations will be imposed for the day as the national grid has reported a deficit of 12,000 MW. However, senior officials said the restrictions may continue due to the widening gap between availability and demand during peak hours.

Keralam’s daily power consumption, which stood at around 80 million units (MU) two weeks ago, crossed 90 MU on Tuesday while the peak-hour consumption reached 4,850 MW the same night. With monsoon weakening and daytime temperature crossing 33 degrees Celsius, KSEB is facing a steep increase in power consumption.

The maximum power available for the state is 4,200 MW, of which 2,500 MW is procured via various power purchase agreements, while the remaining 1,650 MW is generated by hydel projects. Keralam is managing the peak hour demand by purchasing power from the Real-Time Market (RTM) at around Rs 10 per unit. However, more North Indian states have started purchasing power from the national grid, increasing competition and decreasing availability.