Rs 35,000 tax paid, Dubai-registered vehicle gets nod to hit Keralam roads

KOCHI: The owner of a Dubai-registered Ford F-150 has been granted temporary permission to operate in Keralam after paying the prescribed short-term motor vehicle tax, highlighting a provision that allows foreign-registered vehicles to be used in the state for limited periods.

The Ford F-150, bearing the Dubai registration number DUBAI R 28483, was brought to India by Prashobh Sasidharan Parappurath. The vehicle entered the country under a Carnet de Passages en Douane (CPD), an international customs document used for the temporary importation of vehicles.

The CPD issued for the vehicle is valid until July 14, 2027. The owner appeared before the Ernakulam enforcement regional transport office (RTO) and voluntarily paid Rs 35,000 towards short-term tax for using the vehicle in Keralam.

Following the payment, RTO Biju Isaac and motor vehicle inspector N Vinod Kumar completed the necessary procedures and granted permission for the vehicle to be used in the state. The short-term tax paid by the owner is valid for six months (up to February 11, 2027).