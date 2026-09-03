T M Thomas Isaac blames arrogance for CPM poll debacle

KOCHI/ T’PURAM : In a rare acknowledgement of the party’s internal shortcomings, CPM central committee member T M Thomas Isaac has admitted that a decade in power had allowed arrogance to take root within the party, leaving it disconnected from public sentiment.
In an audio clip aired by Malayalam media outlets, Isaac said candidates should have been selected with due regard to the prevailing mood among the electorate. He also admitted that the CPM had failed to properly interpret the statements made at the Ayyappa Sangamam.
The audio clip, however, has not gone down well with a section of the state leadership, which felt it was an attempt to create an impression of division within the party.
“Wasn’t he too associated with the decade-long LDF rule? Has he only now realised that party leaders have become arrogant? He was part of the government for the first five years. Even those who were part of the government in the second half are making such statements. These are nothing but lamentations over the loss of positions. Most of the cadre have accepted the loss of power, but some leaders are yet to come to terms with being out of power,” said a senior CPM leader, who also alleged there was a deliberate attempt to point fingers at the leadership, particularly Pinarayi Vijayan.
Isaac, a former finance minister, was apparently addressing party members at the foundation stone-laying ceremony of the Pallikkunnu West Local Committee office in Alappuzha.
He listed the reasons for the electoral setback one by one, identifying corruption in cooperative banks as a major factor. “Corruption in cooperative banks turned out to be a major blow in the election. Alongside this, the public believed the opposition’s campaign alleging a ‘BJP-CPM deal’. Certain statements made from our side inadvertently aided that narrative,” Isaac said.
Nowadays, if someone leaves the party, it is considered convenient because their questions need not be answered any longer, he said. On the ‘BJP-CPM deal’ narrative, Isaac further said: “They used that point to take away our votes. This is a time when we are facing a setback larger than anything in the past. Yet, the LDF will win again in the 2029 elections. The public has not written us off.”
“We should understand the sentiments of the people and make corrections. Moreover, people should understand that we have introspected and corrected,” he added.
Taking a swipe at the impact of modern technology and increased public scrutiny, Isaac said: “Times have changed. Even when someone speaks at a gathering, anyone can record it using a phone. I am speaking this openly only because I don’t see anyone recording. Otherwise, I wouldn’t have said all this.” On financial discipline, Isaac said cooperative banks that had accepted deposits from the public must return the money and borrowers must repay their loans.
“The party should expel those who fail to repay. Only then will people have faith in us. People need to realise that we have improved,” he said.
Isaac conceded that multiple deficiencies had contributed to the party’s electoral reverse and stressed on the need for corrective measures. He also noted a significant consolidation of right-wing forces in Kerala during the recent polls, while alleging that the UDF had effectively mobilised caste and religious considerations to secure its victory.
Meanwhile, former CPM leader G Sudhakaran endorsed Isaac’s remarks on the condition of the party, saying it was the first time he had heard the former finance minister speak so frankly about its shortcomings. “Had he said these things a little earlier, people like me would not have had to leave the party on our own,” Sudhakaran said. He added that Isaac’s self-criticism was necessary at this juncture and should not be kept secret.