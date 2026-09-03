This Chutti artist frames her own path in Kathakali

KOCHI: Even before they start performing, kathakali artists manage to capture the audience attention with their flashy makeup. Specifically, it’s the distinctive white border framing their faces that grabs eyeballs first.

‘Chutti’, as these borders are called, are one of the most recognisable elements of the traditional art form. They are also complex, taking around two to three hours to apply. Not surprisingly, applying them requires utmost patience, both from the performer as well as the makeup artist.

Abhidhanath B believes she has the patience. The first woman faculty (guest lecturer) in chutti department at Kerala Kalamandalam Deemed to be University, Abhidha’s journey towards becoming a chutti artist began 19 years ago, that too, by chance. Interested in dance, she sought admission in Kalamandalam. However, since the seats were full, she took up chutti course in Class 8 at Kalamandalam Arts School in 2007.

“I was the only female student in the course. Koodiyattam artist Margi Sathi guided me into opting chutti,” recalled the 33-year-old Thiruvananthapuram native. She said unlike now, girls were not allowed to take up kathakali in Kalamandalam back then. “After I joined, three more female students took up chutti course. However, one dropped out while the other two didn’t pursue it as a career,” she said.

After graduating from Kalamandalam, Abhidha took up MA in Theatre Arts from Kalady Sanskrit University, before pursuing a second PG degree in Kathakali Aharya (aka chutti). She is pursuing PhD in performing arts at Kalamandalam, focusing on Kathakali Aharyam.

A professionally trained Chutti artist, Abhidha is an integral part of the Vanitha Kathakali Sangam in Tripunithura. “In my initial days as a chutti artist, I found it a bit difficult to travel and spend hours at venues as facilities were limited.