Beyond the bustling crowds of Gavi, Kochupamba offers a pristine, peaceful and exclusive forest escape

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Within the reserve forests of Pathanamthitta, Kochupamba is opening its gates as a pristine, mist-shrouded sanctuary. Located a further 12km deeper, inside the Gavi estate, at the lowest elevation of the zone, Kochupamba sits below Pulachimalai, a section of the Peerumedu plateau widely recognised as the origin point of the Pampa River. Surrounded entirely by the Periyar Tiger Reserve, this newly accessible retreat merges gloomy forest cover, untouched mountains and deep valleys with the spiritual calm of Sabarimala’s riverways.

While as an eco-tourism destination Gavi frequently reaches its visitor-carrying capacity, Kochupamba provides an isolated alternative designed strictly for nature enthusiasts seeking true solitude. Guests step into an immersive wilderness where the raw sounds of nature dominate, from the deep silence of interior cardamom plantations to the rare thrill of being in tiger territory.

To preserve its delicate environment, the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) prohibits day visits, exclusively offering two-day, one-night stays. Accommodation is limited to just four A-frame eco-tents set directly against the forest edge facing the Kochupamba Dam reservoir, capping guest capacity to eight persons at a time. The stay package includes local meals, guided forest walks, boating overlooking mountain ranges, early-morning birdwatching trails and visits to an organic cardamom plantation.

The compact landscape brings together a continuous mosaic of multilayered evergreen forest, hilltop grasslands, rocky ridges, shrublands, and riverine edges. Upper canopy layers host fruit-and-nectar feeders like the Malabar grey hornbill, Malabar parakeet, Malabar barbet, Nilgiri flowerpecker and crimson-backed sunbird.

Shaded understoreys shelter the Wayanad laughingthrush, rufous babbler, grey-headed bulbul, white-bellied treepie, and Asian fairy-bluebird. On the forest floor, Indian pitta, painted bush-quail, and junglefowl forage through leaf litter, while open grasslands attract pipits and bushchats. Soaring raptors like the black eagle patrol the high ridges, while kingfishers, wagtails, little cormorants, and Oriental darters occupy the stream and reservoir margins.