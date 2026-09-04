Congress PAC seeks new Kerala chief for party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Thursday admired the performance of the new UDF government, but the appreciation was overshadowed by sharp criticism of the party high command for delaying the appointment of a new KPCC president.

At its first meeting since the new government assumed office, the PAC saw leaders across factions demand the immediate appointment of a new state party chief and a comprehensive overhaul of the Congress organisation in Kerala. Leaders argued that the lack of an active party organisation was creating a disconnect between the government and the party, even as the administration was drawing positive feedback for its handling of the Onam season and timely disbursement of welfare allowances.

Senior leader P J Kurien, who initiated the discussion, questioned how effective coordination between the government and the party could be ensured when the high command had yet to appoint a new KPCC president.

Several leaders stressed the need for a formal coordination mechanism between the government and the party organisation, noting that the Congress machinery had virtually remained at a standstill even after the UDF government assumed office.

Though the government is performing well, the absence of an active party organisation means its achievements are not being effectively communicated to the public, many leaders said.