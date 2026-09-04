Congress PAC seeks new Kerala chief for party

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting on Thursday admired the performance of the new UDF government, but the appreciation was overshadowed by sharp criticism of the party high command for delaying the appointment of a new KPCC president.
At its first meeting since the new government assumed office, the PAC saw leaders across factions demand the immediate appointment of a new state party chief and a comprehensive overhaul of the Congress organisation in Kerala. Leaders argued that the lack of an active party organisation was creating a disconnect between the government and the party, even as the administration was drawing positive feedback for its handling of the Onam season and timely disbursement of welfare allowances.
Senior leader P J Kurien, who initiated the discussion, questioned how effective coordination between the government and the party could be ensured when the high command had yet to appoint a new KPCC president.
Several leaders stressed the need for a formal coordination mechanism between the government and the party organisation, noting that the Congress machinery had virtually remained at a standstill even after the UDF government assumed office.
Though the government is performing well, the absence of an active party organisation means its achievements are not being effectively communicated to the public, many leaders said.
Citing Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, they pointed out that changes in the state governments and assembly elections there had been followed by changes in PCC leadership. When the chief minister was changed in Karnataka, a new PCC president was also appointed.
In Tamil Nadu, too, a new PCC president was appointed after the assembly elections. In Kerala, the leaders and workers will accept whatever decision the high command takes. It can choose any leader as the party chief, the leaders said.
Kurien also sought consultations with party leaders before appointments were made to corporations and boards. Chief Minister V D Satheesan assured the meeting that the appointments would be finalised by September 15. The discussion also touched on the political controversy over the PM SHRI scheme. Satheesan sought to dispel the perception that the state government was committed to continuing with the scheme. He told the meeting that the government was not in favour of proceeding with PM SHRI as it stands, but could not unilaterally withdraw from an arrangement with the Union government. The final decision, he said, would be taken after the Cabinet subcommittee examining the issue submits its report.
The PM SHRI discussion, however, highlighted a broader political challenge for the Congress leadership: the party needs a functioning organisational structure to explain and defend the government’s decisions, particularly on issues that have triggered differences within the UDF.