Kerala eyes the Dutch touch for its stray-dog strategy

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Kerala is exploring the successful Dutch model to tackle its stray-dog menace, with an expert committee recommending an adoption-driven approach as the key component of a sustainable, long-term strategy to control the street-dog population and eliminate rabies. The committee, comprising representatives of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (CVAS), Mannuthy, the animal husbandry department, Kerala Veterinary Council and Grama Panchayath Association, has recommended making adoption a major tool for reducing the number of dogs in the streets, alongside sustained animal birth control (ABC), vaccination and improved waste management.
The proposed strategy draws on the European country’s approach, where adoption and responsible ownership form an important part of managing the stray-dog population. Kerala is considering incentives to encourage households to adopt stray dogs, including possible waivers of pet-licensing fees, free vaccinations and medicines through government veterinary hospitals, and other veterinary support.
“The government is examining various incentives for households adopting dogs, including free vaccination, medicines and treatment through government veterinary hospitals, possible waiver of pet-licence fees and free micro-chipping,” principal director of the local self-government department (LSGD) Divya S Iyer said.
“We are also exploring whether facilities such as dog shelters and kennels can be made available to adopters free of cost. We are examining the proposal of the expert committee as part of a broader effort to make adoption a key component of the state’s stray-dog management strategy. Adoption has been incorporated in the government’s euthanasia protocol,” she told TNIE.
The state is currently testing an adoption model in Adat grama panchayat in Thrissur, where puppies are being brought into the programme at an early age and subsequently made available for adoption. The government plans to assess the experience of the pilot before converting it into a formal policy and issuing a standard operating procedure.
Divya said the government would initially seek to establish a few successful models before expanding the programme in phases. According to the expert committee report, surveys conducted in different cities across the country indicate stray dog densities of around 100 to 300 per square kilometre, with higher concentrations in areas where food waste is readily available.
The report estimates Kerala’s average stray-dog density at 150 to 250 per square kilometre, attributing the state’s relatively high carrying capacity in part to the availability of food from slaughterhouses, hotels, eateries and street-food establishments, as well as improperly disposed waste along public roads.
“Uncontrolled availability of food from slaughterhouses, hotels, roadside eateries and other sources is identified as one of the factors sustaining the population. Controlling such food sources is essential to reducing the carrying capacity of an area. Without addressing the resources that sustain the animals, population-control measures alone are unlikely to deliver a lasting reduction,” said an official with the expert panel.
The draft proposal cites an estimate that 10-15% of Kerala’s population are animal lovers, including people who keep dogs or are willing to care for community animals. The committee believes this potential pool of adopters could be mobilised to make a significant dent in the number of dogs living on the streets.
“Even if a small proportion of those willing to care for animals adopt stray dogs, the cumulative impact could be substantial. Adoption by around 1% of the total population could make a significant difference to the number of dogs in the streets,” the official added. The committee has also suggested mobilising corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds and partnering with NGOs to support adoption, shelters and veterinary care.