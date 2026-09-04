Kozhikode MCH emerges as top choice for MBBS allotment in Keralam

KOZHIKODE: Medical colleges in Kozhikode have emerged as some of the most preferred destinations for aspiring doctors in Keralam, with the government-run Kozhikode Medical College Hospital securing the top position among state medical colleges and Malabar Medical College leading the private self-financing sector in the first phase of KEAM MBBS/BDS allotments.
The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has published the first-phase allotment results for MBBS and BDS seats, along with the schedule for admissions. Among the 14 government medical colleges in Kerala, Kozhikode MCH has emerged as the most preferred institution among candidates, ahead of the medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.
Among the private medical colleges preferred by candidates, Malabar Medical College in Kozhikode ranked first, followed by Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, and Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, both in Thrissur.
5,893 MBBS, BDS allotments
A total of 5,893 allotments were made across 35 medical colleges and 23 dental colleges in the state in the first phase. Of these, 4,422 were for MBBS and 1,471 for BDS. The allotments were made based on the Kerala State Medical Rank List prepared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations using NEET-UG ranks and Keralam nativity criteria. The rankings also provide an indication of the varying levels of competition across categories and institutions, with government medical colleges continuing to attract candidates with considerably stronger ranks.
Meanwhile, candidates allotted seats in government colleges are required to download their allotment memo and remit the prescribed fee online to the account of the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations. Those allotted seats in self-financing colleges must pay the fee directly at the allotted institution.
Candidates eligible for fee concessions are exempt from paying the token fee. They must, however, report to the allotted institution with the allotment memo, data sheet and other certificates prescribed in the KEAM prospectus after completing the required fee payment formalities.
The admission window for candidates allotted seats in the first phase runs from August 29 to 4pm on September 5.
Failure to join within the stipulated period will result in cancellation of the allotment, and such candidates will also be barred from participating in subsequent admission procedures.
First phase allotments (MBBS & BDS)
Total allotments: 5,893
MBBS: 4,422
BDS: 1,471
Government medical colleges: 14
Private self-financing medical colleges: 21
Medical colleges covered: 35
Dental colleges covered: 23