Kozhikode MCH emerges as top choice for MBBS allotment in Keralam

KOZHIKODE: Medical colleges in Kozhikode have emerged as some of the most preferred destinations for aspiring doctors in Keralam, with the government-run Kozhikode Medical College Hospital securing the top position among state medical colleges and Malabar Medical College leading the private self-financing sector in the first phase of KEAM MBBS/BDS allotments.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations has published the first-phase allotment results for MBBS and BDS seats, along with the schedule for admissions. Among the 14 government medical colleges in Kerala, Kozhikode MCH has emerged as the most preferred institution among candidates, ahead of the medical colleges in Thiruvananthapuram and Thrissur.

Among the private medical colleges preferred by candidates, Malabar Medical College in Kozhikode ranked first, followed by Jubilee Mission Medical College and Research Institute, and Amala Institute of Medical Sciences, both in Thrissur.

5,893 MBBS, BDS allotments

A total of 5,893 allotments were made across 35 medical colleges and 23 dental colleges in the state in the first phase. Of these, 4,422 were for MBBS and 1,471 for BDS. The allotments were made based on the Kerala State Medical Rank List prepared by the Commissioner for Entrance Examinations using NEET-UG ranks and Keralam nativity criteria. The rankings also provide an indication of the varying levels of competition across categories and institutions, with government medical colleges continuing to attract candidates with considerably stronger ranks.