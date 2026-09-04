Onam hit prompts Railways to extend 'station stall scheme' in several stations in Kerala

KOCHI: It may not be the end of the line for an initiative the railways launched to turn unutilised spaces in stations into revenue-generating opportunities for itself and small-scale entrepreneurs. Following the success of the scheme, introduced during the Onam season this year, the public transporter is now considering taking its forward into the Sabarimala season.

According to sources, special stalls will be allowed to function at Ernakulam Junction, Ernakulam Town, Kottayam and Chengannur stations during the Sabarimala season. “As for the initiative being taken forward to Christmas, the commercial department will carry out a market study before arriving at a decision. However, that might also be a possibility, since Onam season was a hit,” they said.

During Onam, 34 special stalls were issued temporary licences across 11 major stations. “The goal was to bring the flavours and traditions of Kerala closer to passengers. The stalls offered books, handmade items, banana chips, payasam, handlooms and many other traditional festive products. The initiative made festive shopping convenient for passengers while creating a new opportunity for local, small-scale entrepreneurs,” railway sources said. According to them, the project targets value creation and revenue generation from unutilised railway spaces.

Seena P S, who ran a small stall at Ernakulam North station, said that though the railways allocated only 20 days for the initiative, it was a roaring success. “We were given space for a nominal licence fee and security deposit. Onam this year was very fruitful, as I did very good business. The space provided was open, so my products were visible to passengers. I sold tea, coconut oil and other essential ingredients,” said Seena, who is now looking forward to the Sabarimala season.