With drug rackets on radar, ED raids multiple spots in Kerala

KOCHI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday conducted searches at several locations in Keralam as part of a larger operation across four southern states against suspected drug-trafficking networks and their financial links. The searches in the state were related to two money-laundering cases linked to the seizure of suspected hybrid ganja and MDMA worth around `18.5 crore.

The wider operation covered 30 premises across Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala, targeting suspects ranging from Hyderabad’s alleged ‘Ganja Queen’ Neetu Bai to Kozhikode-based Shamnad C K in money-laundering cases linked to narcotics trafficking, according to the agency.

The searches covered four locations in Ernakulam and neighbouring districts in connection with the seizure of nearly 17kg of suspected hybrid ganja in June, valued at around Rs 18 crore. The houses of four accused in Kozhikode were searched in a separate case involving the seizure of 949.26 grams of suspected MDMA at Karipur airport last October. The contraband was valued at around Rs 50 lakh.

The ED said the searches were aimed at tracing bank accounts, documents and properties allegedly linked to proceeds from drug smuggling, besides identifying other persons involved and their roles.

Ernakulam Rural police had intercepted Ayush Vinod on the Aluva-Perumbavoor KSRTC Road with 1.16kg of suspected hybrid ganja. A subsequent search of his apartment yielded around 15kg more of the narcotic, following which his wife, Anila M A, was arrested.