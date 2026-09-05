DYFI all set to launch statewide AI training programme ‘Hello2AI’

PALAKKAD: Seeking to equip the younger generation with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world, the DYFI is set to launch a statewide artificial intelligence training programme titled ‘Hello2AI’ on September 16.

The initiative is envisaged as a structured platform to introduce young people to the fundamentals, applications, and emerging possibilities of artificial intelligence, while helping them understand how the technology is likely to reshape education, employment, and everyday life.

The offline training programme has been designed with the support of AI professionals, including experts associated with various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and leading information technology companies.

The organisers said the programme would focus not merely on creating awareness about AI but also on developing a practical understanding of the technology and its potential applications.

The programme is part of DYFI Keralam’s efforts to prepare the younger generation for the technological changes expected to accompany the rapid expansion of AI across sectors.

Through direct training, participants will be introduced to the evolving AI ecosystem and the opportunities it could create in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, research, and employment.