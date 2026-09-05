DYFI all set to launch statewide AI training programme ‘Hello2AI’

PALAKKAD: Seeking to equip the younger generation with the knowledge and skills needed to navigate an increasingly AI-driven world, the DYFI is set to launch a statewide artificial intelligence training programme titled ‘Hello2AI’ on September 16.
The initiative is envisaged as a structured platform to introduce young people to the fundamentals, applications, and emerging possibilities of artificial intelligence, while helping them understand how the technology is likely to reshape education, employment, and everyday life.
The offline training programme has been designed with the support of AI professionals, including experts associated with various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and leading information technology companies.
The organisers said the programme would focus not merely on creating awareness about AI but also on developing a practical understanding of the technology and its potential applications.
The programme is part of DYFI Keralam’s efforts to prepare the younger generation for the technological changes expected to accompany the rapid expansion of AI across sectors.
Through direct training, participants will be introduced to the evolving AI ecosystem and the opportunities it could create in the fields of education, entrepreneurship, research, and employment.
“It is sure that AI will have a big role in the future,” DYFI Keralam president Chintha Jerome. “We intend to introduce the programme through schools, for which we will approach the state government for approval.
This is a major initiative by the DFYI to prepare the young generation to use AI in a humane and responsible manner. We believe the public will accept the project just the way they accepted the ‘Hridayapoorvam Pothichoru’ initiative.”
The DYFI, the youth wing of the CPM, has already lined up over 200 AI professionals for the project and prepared a vast syllabus for the project. The organisation plans to expand the initiative beyond its initial focus on young people.
In the second phase, AI awareness programmes will be organised for the general public, taking the discussion on artificial intelligence to a wider section of society, DYFI office-bearers said.
Expert guidance
The offline training programme has been designed with the support of AI professionals, including experts associated with various Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and leading information technology companies. The organisers said the programme would focus not merely on creating awareness about AI but also on developing a practical understanding