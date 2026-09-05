Eight killed as Tamil Nadu car crashes into parked lorry in Keralam's Thrissur

Eight people, believed to be students from neighbouring Tamil Nadu, were killed in a road accident in Thrissur district of Keralam, police said on Saturday.

The accident took place around 11.40 pm on Friday, according to the police.

The car in which the youths were travelling collided with a lorry parked on the highway at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam near Thrissur.

All eight people in the car died on the spot.

The youths were pulled out of the car in a rescue operation carried out by locals, fire and rescue personnel and police.

Their bodies were taken to the mortuary of Thrissur Medical College here, police said.

The vehicle involved had a Tamil Nadu registration.

Those killed in the accident are suspected to be students from Tamil Nadu, police said.

The car was reportedly travelling from the Guruvayur side towards Kodungallur.

(With inputs from PTI)