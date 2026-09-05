Experts flag road safety gaps as accidents rise in Kerala

KOCHI: Keralam is witnessing a steady rise in road accidents even as fatalities have declined over the past three years, with experts pointing to gaps in road design, traffic enforcement, infrastructure and driving behaviour.

The state recorded 48,068 accidents and 4,084 deaths in 2023. The number of accidents increased to 48,834 in 2024, while fatalities fell to 3,880. In 2025, accidents rose further to 49,889, even as deaths declined to 3,733.

In the first six months of 2026, Keralam has recorded 27,300 accidents and 2,049 deaths. The figures come against the backdrop of a series of fatal crashes across districts, including incidents involving heavy vehicles, two-wheelers, and vulnerable road users.

Former Supreme Court judge and former chairman of the National Road Safety Commission K S Radhakrishnan said road alignment and engineering are among the factors that need greater attention.

“Road alignment is also a cause of accidents, not only the negligence of the driver,” he said, pointing to road construction, design, alignment, curves, signals, safety barriers, drainage, pedestrian pathways and footpaths as factors that can influence road safety.

He said accident risks also vary between city roads and highways. During the monsoon, vehicles may skid because of the road surface, quality of tarring, or tyre condition. Driver fatigue and falling asleep while driving, particularly at night, are other factors that need to be examined.