‘Failed Messi's visit to Kerala’ probe: Legal opinion flags sponsor-AFA deal, Minister's foreign tour

KOCHI: The legal opinion given by the director general of prosecution’s office in connection with the probe into the alleged corruption linked to the failed Lionel Messi visit suggested examining who authorised the sponsoring company to execute the agreement with the Argentina Football Association (AFA) for and on behalf of the Government of Kerala, particularly since the agreement allegedly involved the financial enrichment of private individuals without cabinet approval.

“If it is established that any minister or other public servant, private individual, intermediary, or other entity, at any stage, improperly or dishonestly performed any public duty in violation of the law, in anticipation of, or as a consequence of, accepting an undue advantage from any person or company, such conduct could constitute an offence punishable under the Prevention of Corruption Act,” the legal opinion said.

The communication also said that if any minister or other public servant had undertaken a foreign tour in connection with the event by utilising public funds or citing a public purpose or cause, the matter should be examined to determine whether such expenditure amounted to the conversion or use of public money for personal purposes and thereby constituted criminal conduct under Prevention of Corruption Act.

According to the legal opinion, the alleged financial transactions between the sponsor and foreign entities should also be subjected to detailed investigation by the competent authorities. If any amount was transferred by an Indian sponsor to a foreign entity, including the AFA, in violation of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, the matter would require probe.