IIMK hosting workshop for Kerala policymakers

KOZHIKODE: A two-day strategic leadership workshop aimed at charting new directions for Keralam’s long-term development began at the Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode (IIMK) on Friday, bringing together Chief Minister V D Satheesan, cabinet ministers, senior bureaucrats, academics and national and international experts.

Titled ‘Reimagining Kerala’, the workshop seeks to provide the state leadership with a platform to collectively examine emerging economic, technological, social and environmental challenges and identify opportunities that could shape Keralam’s future. Satheesan inaugurated the workshop.

All cabinet members, along with the chief secretary and senior government officials, participated in the opening day’s sessions. IIMK director Prof Debashis Chatterjee opened the discussions with a session on ‘Transformational Leadership in the Age of AI: Engaging People with Purpose and Performance’. IIMK dean Prof Anandakuttan Unnithan coordinated the session.

The event will conclude on Saturday with a valedictory session during which IIMK will distribute certificates to participating ministers.