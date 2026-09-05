Kerala BJP’s organisational rejig signals Gen Z push

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar’s latest organisational rejig puts the party’s focus on the 2029 Lok Sabha polls and its bid to strengthen connect with Gen Z at the centre of its strategy.
The expanded role assigned to 41-year-old general secretary Anoop Antony as the ‘narrative in charge’ of Mission 2029, alongside charge of the state cells, signals an attempt to sharpen the BJP’s digital outreach and to craft messaging that resonates with a younger, digitally connected electorate.
Giving a relatively younger leader a formal role in shaping the party’s narrative suggests that communication and social media outreach are set to assume greater importance in BJP’s preparations for 2029.
The move also assumes significance at a time when the party’s support among younger voters has been seen as slipping of late. Besides, Anoop is seen to be close to both the national leadership and the state president.
The reshuffle seeks to balance organisational responsibilities across regions and factions within the state unit as well. The development signals the division of the state’s organisational responsibilities equally between general secretaries M T Ramesh and S Suresh. Ramesh has been put in charge of the Kozhikode-Palakkad cluster, while Suresh will oversee the Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram cluster.
“Assigning the two clusters separately also provides clearer organisational responsibility while potentially accommodating the party’s internal equations,” a senior leader said.
Sobha given charge of national programmes
However, the role assigned to general secretary Sobha Surendran could invite a different reading. She has been given charge of national programmes, an important organisational responsibility but one that keeps her somewhat removed from the direct management of the state’s political and organisational clusters.
This has prompted speculation within party circles over whether her role in the state organisation is being recalibrated, though the portfolio continues to give her statewide organisational visibility.
The appointments also extend beyond the four general secretaries, with senior leaders being assigned as ‘prabharis’ (in charge) for various frontal organisations, including the Mahila Morcha and the Yuva Morcha.
The move suggests an attempt to strengthen vertical coordination between the state leadership and the party’s various social and organisational wings.
Taken together, the changes indicate that Chandrasekar is seeking to move the state unit towards a more clearly structured division of responsibility, while keeping its internal political equations in balance.
Two clusters
M T Ramesh put in charge of the Kozhikode-Palakkad cluster
S Suresh will oversee the Ekm-T’Puram cluster.
Leaders in charge
MT Ramesh | Regional cluster in-charge for Kasargod - Palakkad
S Suresh | Regional cluster in-charge for Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram
Sobha Surendran | National programme in-charge
Anoop Antony | State cell prabhari, Mission 2029 narrative in-charge
Frontal org in-charge
K K Aneeshkumar: OBC Morcha
K Soman: SC Morcha
P Shyamraj: ST Morcha
Shone George: Minority morcha, media, social media
C Krishnakumar: Kisan Morcha
P Sudheer: Yuva Morcha
B Gopalakrishnan: Mahila Morcha
S Jayasuryan: Research, training, Vikasita Keralam helpdesk