Kerala government will inspect cinemas for pricing compliance: Minister Anoop Jacob

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government will inspect cinemas and multiplexes to check for compliance with pricing and display norms for food items, Food and Civil Supplies Minister Anoop Jacob has said.

The minister was responding to the row over exorbitant food and beverage prices at cinema halls.

“Providing free, clean drinking water in (cinema) theatres and multiplexes is mandatory. The Supreme Court has made it clear that people must have access to drinking water in such public places. So, if a multiplex prevents a person from carrying their own water inside, that is unacceptable,” Anoop told TNIE.

The government will check whether cinemas are displaying proper price lists and charging only the prices stated, the minister said.

“For packaged products, they cannot charge more than the MRP. We will also check the quantity being supplied. We may not have the legal power to fix the price of freshly prepared items like popcorn, but we can certainly take action wherever there is a violation within our jurisdiction. Inspections are already under way and will be intensified in the coming days,” he said.