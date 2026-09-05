Many revolutionaries took oaths to Shakti with revolver in hand, says Sanjeev Sanyal

Q: Could you elaborate on the argument that India’s spiritual roots laid the foundation for a nationalist movement?

A: The spiritual roots of the country definitely fed into the revolutionary movement and, more widely, the freedom movement. There were obviously the ideas of people like Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and Swami Vivekananda, both of whom Sri Aurobindo embodied. Aurobindo was both a spiritual leader and a revolutionary.

Hindu revivalism had a vital role, particularly the Shakta school. This shows through even in ‘Vande Mataram’, which contains a lot of Shakta imagery. The influence is also seen in the way many revolutionaries took their oaths when inducted into the movement. The oaths would be taken to a form of Shakti — such as Durga, Kali or Bhavani —- while holding a revolver in one hand.

There were also foreign influences — the ideas of Italian nationalist Giuseppe Mazzini and revolutionary Giuseppe Maria Garibaldi, Irish Republican ideals, the revival of Japan after the Meiji Revolution, and so on.

Q: Ironically, did Macaulayan education end up creating many nationalists?

A: Yes. That is true of Sri Aurobindo, who was sent to England by his father because he did not want him to have any Indian influence. But while preparing for the civil service examination, Aurobindo rediscovered his roots and became a nationalist.

So, sometimes Western education had exactly the opposite influence. The same happened with Veer Savarkar and Subhas Chandra Bose.

Q: What was the influence of India's War of Independence in 1857?

A: All of them were influenced by the uprising. In fact, the revolutionary movement was about trying to cause a rebellion within the British army here.

The 1857 uprising failed, but the Ghadar movement followed. Rash Behari Bose and Sachindra Nath Sanyal also tried the same with the Canadian Sikhs. The Indian National Army (INA), too, tried to create unrest during the WW II.

Rash Behari Bose was instrumental in setting up the INA in Singapore — it was not Netaji Subash Chandra Bose, as people often assume. Netaji took control of it later. Rash Behari Bose formed the Azad Hind Fauj during WW II.

And finally, you had the Naval Revolt in 1946. So, in the end, the revolutionaries were successful in what they were trying to do. The Naval Revolt is a crucial part of the story, but it has not been adequately covered in our textbooks. Hopefully, the new textbooks are beginning to talk about it.