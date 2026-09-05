Now, mental health experts oppose ‘Happiness and Wellness’ proposal in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The state government’s proposal to rename government-run Mental Health Centres as ‘Centre for Happiness and Wellness’ has triggered opposition from experts and the Indian Psychiatric Society (IPS), Keralam branch. The health department submitted the proposed name to the Kerala High Court after the court suggested renaming the institutions.

However, mental health experts and the IPS have objected to the move, alleging that the government and the health minister’s office took the decision without adequate consultation with stakeholders. The Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association has also urged the government to consider IPS’ suggestions.

According to government sources, the proposal was submitted to the court without adequate consultations within the Directorate of Health Services and the State Mental Health Authority. By the time IPS office-bearers met officials at the health minister’s office, the proposal had already been submitted, sources said.

“We have decided to become a party to the case,” IPS state president Dr Sagar T told TNIE. “While the objective behind renaming mental health institutions is to reduce stigma, merely changing their names will not address the issue.”

The IPS has suggested names such as ‘State Institute of Mental Health and Wellness’ or ‘Regional Institute of Psychiatry and Wellness’. “Mental illness and wellness are two distinct concepts. Mental illness is caused by biological, biochemical, psychological, and social factors. Happiness is only one component of an individual’s mental state,” Sagar said.